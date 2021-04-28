Educator of the Week: Mr. Levine from Farmersville Elementary School

Do you know someone you think deserves to be an Educator of the Week?

FARMERSVILLE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – For Educator of the Week, we are introduced to a third-grade teacher who has been an educator for almost 50 years.

Mr. Ron Levine from Farmersville Elementary School says he has almost seen it all. But when the pandemic hit, it was like learning how to teach once again.

However, he didn’t let distance learning stop him from inspiring his students.

Josh Levine nominated Ron Levine his father. Josh said seeing his father go above and beyond was motivating.

“It’s awesome to see my dad still inspiring these young minds and now more than ever they need teachers who care,” said Josh.

Josh said his father was also at one point in time his teacher.

“He was actually my teacher and that was years ago, and fast forward and he is still teaching and still doing music, so he has always used music in his school and in his lessons to help teach,” said Josh.

From coaching little league to reading children’s books through zoom, Mr. Levine has done it all in his decades of teaching.

“I wasn’t coaching sports this year, but we were handling a brand-new type of team because there were so many different things going on because of this pandemic,” said Mr. Levine.

Mr. Levine said he tried to inspire each one of his students sometimes it’s through music and other times it’s through stories like Shiloh.

“For me, it comes sort of natural, but I would like to offer being able to make a difference and I think in my career I can make a difference,” said Mr. Levine.