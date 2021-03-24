Educator of the Week: Mr. Hinds from Visalia Unified

Do you know someone you think deserves to be an Educator of the Week?

VISALIA, California (KSEE) – Robert Hinds is an elementary school band teacher with Visalia Unified School District, who never gives up when trying to keep students engaged with their instruments – even while teaching remotely.

“When you are in the same room there is so much that you can constantly be analyzing and assessing and when a group is playing you can go over and help someone because you can tell they missed something without making a big deal,” said Mr. Hinds. “But now only one person can play at a time.”

Despite the digital divide, Mr. Hinds says he has been able to inspire his students encouraging them to pick up their instruments and try something new.

“Those kinds of things are big wins because they are difficult and it’s a tribute to the children and if they aren’t really trying there isn’t a way I can reach through the screen and help them with their fingers,” said Mr. Hinds. “So, it’s all about going for it and trusting me.”

Heather Alemania nominated Mr. Hinds because she says he even helped other band faculty navigate digital teaching.

“Robert took over and he was so positive and so encouraging,” said Alemania.

Alemania said to see Mr. Hinds practice his instruments in front of his students showed his dedication to teaching his students the fundamentals of music.

“It was just the best thing that anyone could have done he was positive with us with the technology during this difficult situation,” said Alemania.