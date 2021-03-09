Educator of the Week: Mr. Fisher from Gateway High School

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Meet Chris Fisher, an educator for 25 years. Now teaching 10th through 12th graders at Gateway High School.

“We embraced technology and that was a huge win for most of the teachers here at Gateway,” said Fisher.

Since the pandemic began Clovis Unified switched to online learning for middle and high schoolers. Fisher says he had to do a 180 with his lesson plans.

“Engaging this way, it’s not as personal as when the students are in the classroom where I can walk up to them give them a pat on the back and ask them how they are doing,” said Fisher.

But shockingly some of his students excelled at online learning. With many of them working ahead.

“The win was the students would get ahead of the work and start doing the work before they were coming to class then they would come in and say hey Mr. Fisher I did the work can you look at it and I would say yes that looks great,” said Fisher.

Steve Pagani is the principal of Gateway High School. Pagani said Fisher has been a model teacher since the pandemic started.

“Chris is a leader on our campus his mantra is stay strong and stay focused,” said Pagani.

Steve Pagani nominated Mr. Fisher and says despite the hurdles of distance learning, Mr. Fisher still positively impacts their students.

“The way he goes about his business every day in helping students become the best versions of themselves that they can be,” said Pagani.