CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – A science teacher in Clovis is giving his students the building blocks of life to better understand the world around them.

Mr. Anderson has been teaching at Clark Intermediate for over two decades and wants his class to have a basic understanding of science… and how it applies to their everyday lives.

“Teaching them to think logically, how can I figure something out. Whether I’ve seen it or not I can apply these skills, I can look at patterns, I can compute answers, I can look for patterns use models to try and explain. So to me that transfers across curriculum as being able to solve problems and think logically,” said Mr. Anderson.

Mr. Anderson has taught in this same classroom for years and likes to make a lasting impact on all who come through.

“Showing us what to do and by encouraging us to never give up and always try your hardest,” said his eighth-grade student, Alexandra Garcia.

Another classmate, Anthony Smith, also enjoys the classroom atmosphere. It’s a safe space alongside his peers and a place where he can learn.

“If you need help with your work he opens up his room at lunch and stuff. So it’s just a lot of little things he does,” said Smith.

So whether it’s learning Newton’s law or why seasons change every year…Mr. Anderson has this goal for his students.

“I want to make sure that they feel like no matter what challenges are placed in their way, that with enough hard work and perseverance, that they can accomplish whatever it is they want to accomplish,” said Mr. Anderson.

As students head off into ninth grade next year, and a new class will come in, Mr. Anderson will always be there.

“The thing I love about this school is from day one they make you feel like part of a family and that’s why I will never leave this school is because of the fact that we take care of each other,” said Mr. Anderson.