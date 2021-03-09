Educator of the Week: Mr. Aguilar from Crowley Elementary School

Do you know someone you think deserves to be an Educator of the Week?

VISALIA, California (KSEE) – It’s been a long year for fifth-grade teacher Ricardo Gil Aguilar, who works at Crowley Elementary school in Visalia.

“Now that we have kids inside the classroom – and some kids online – just trying to keep that balance and kind of keep them both of the same track so the days not so hectic,” said Gil.

Despite going back and forth from in-person instruction and distance learning, Mr. Gil has not given up and even inspired his students even more.

“Some students don’t like distance, but some students really seem to like distance learning and kind of self-pace themselves and ask me if they can do things at other times instead,” said Gil. “So yeah, they set up their own schedules and own times when they do stuff.”

Crowley Elementary Principal Nikki Jimenez nominated Mr. Gil for being an outstanding educator.

“The way Mr. Gil approached it was with an open mind and an open heart and he took on the challenge,” said Jimenez.

She says despite the hurdles educators faced during this pandemic Mr. Gil never gave up.

“So now that we have seen all that we can do with technology and with all these new resources that teachers have and being able to adapt with this new way of distance learning I am excited to see how and what is going to happen once we go back into the classroom,” said Jimenez.