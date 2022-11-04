FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Being recognized as Educator of the Week was a great way to start the school day for Miss. Victoria Sanders, a teacher at Norseman Elementary school in Fresno. She’s been in the classroom for 17 years working with special education students early on, but currently teaching fourth graders her kiddos, as she calls them.

“I just love my job. I love my kiddos,” Sanders said. Her love of her job is easy to see.

She says every day is different which keeps her on her toes.

“We’re going to do some of the problems we didn’t get to finish. I think most of you, your back page is where we stopped,” Sanders said. She especially loves to see her student’s progress.

Her students appreciate all that she does.

“She helps us like at math and stuff and she helps us with a lot,” said Sonny Ybarra, a fourth-grade student.

“She teaches us how to be better, to have a better future,” said another fourth-grade student, Aubrianna Rodriguez.

Miss Sanders says her students are like family, so there was no doubt about what she plans to do with the $124 gift certificate that comes with her title.

“For the classroom supplies my kiddos need supplies, we never have enough,” said Sanders.