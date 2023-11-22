FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the first semester wraps up at Webster Elementary a fifth-grade teacher is showing her students how much fun it is to learn.

When you step foot into Lourdes Gonzalez’s fifth-grade class, you’ll find hands raised, students engaged, and kids using technology.

Mrs. Gonzalez knows firsthand the benefits of digital learning and how it best suits this new generation.

Her students say she makes learning fun.

“She makes learning fun we got a bunch of apps like Bottle is math and Reading and Happy Numbers is just like math,” said Romeo Gonzalez, a student in her class.

Romeo like many of his classmates likes how accessible apps are to learn the basics.

“It’s online everything’s online there’s so many resources for them to just get to that grade level we expect or want them to be at,” said Mrs. Gonzalez.

After teaching for over two decades at Webster Elementary, Mrs. Gonzalez has helped create new ways for her students to learn. Crafting specialized lessons that students can learn right from their laptops.

“Just seeing how excited they are about learning seeing their growth especially like we tested at the beginning of August and now I can see their reports they’re moving up grade levels within fourteen weeks,” said Mrs. Gonzalez. “How excited they are to be here I have great attendance they’re here every day.”

Through personalized resources made for her class, she’s seen an uptick in classroom participation. Student Felicity Kislig enjoys every day with her teacher.

“Ms. G is the best teacher I’ve ever had she has the best smile anybody could ever have”

The most important lesson Mrs. Gonzalez hopes they take is learning how to help each other.

“Working together getting along helping each other working as a team pretty much because they’re gonna need those skills in the future,” Mrs. Gonzalez said.

A big congratulations to Mrs. Gonzalez at Webster Elementary your hard work has earned you the honor of the honor of KSEE24’s Educator of the Week.