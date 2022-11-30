FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Tarpey Elementary first-grade teacher has been dedicated to her profession for more than two decades.

22 years ago, Lesley Avila became a teacher at Central Unified but now teaches at Clovis Unified School District, long enough to see her former students make their mark in their careers.

“I get to see on social media now pursuing their dreams, graduating college stuff like that; starting their families. So it is very nice to see all of that,” says Avila.

Not only does Avila find new ways to make her students laugh and enjoy learning, but she also teaches leadership skills to prepare them for adulthood.

“Every week we pick new students for jobs. They love being in charge of the door person or the lights person, or cleaning up trash at the end of the day, our calendar person,” says Avila.

She also wants to make her classroom a safe space for her students; making it feel like a home.

Avila says the first grade is a critical time for kids to develop critical learning skills.

“I think if they see me having a good time, and looking like I am enjoying my job, and enjoying being with them. They will learn better, they will enjoy coming to school.”

Lesley Avila is KSEE24’s Educator of the Week.