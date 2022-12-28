CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teacher in Clovis shows with actions that connecting with her students is her favorite part of the job. For that, Kastner Middle School’s Keely McGee is this week’s KSEE24’s Educator of the Week.

For six years, Ms. Keely McGee has been making connections with students at the Clovis middle school. She teaches 7th-grade English and history. She is also the school’s AVID program coordinator that prepares students for college eligibility and success.

McGee says that she’s inspired by her mother that taught for 30 years. Getting great satisfaction in making a difference, especially with kids that are struggling, hoping she could be that adult in their life that can support them and help them bridge the gap.

The impact that McGee has had on her students did not go unnoticed by her co-workers that nominated her for the award.

“You need to have patience and she has that. You need it when you’re teaching middle school. And just having that adaptability .. and she’s great at doing that. “ -Mark Avila, Kastner Middle School

More important than the recognition from her peers, McGee also has the support of her students.