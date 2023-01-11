VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – A teacher in Visalia is laying the foundation for young students to do well in school – and she’s been doing so for more than two dozen years.

First-grade teacher Jill Card of Golden Oak Elementary School in Visalia strives to create a positive environment to inspire young minds – and does so on a daily basis.

Mrs. Card has been a teacher for 22 years and says her job is as amazing as it is fulfilling. Most of all, she loves her students in their own unique way.

“They’re all funny,” said Mrs. Card. “They all have their own ways of doing things. It makes teaching so fun.”

And her students love her back.

“Well, she’s nice and she helps people and she says she makes us rhyme words,” said first-grader Cataleya Gomez.

An exciting honor for the best of the best at Golden Oak Elementary School in Visalia. Congratulations to Mrs. Jill Card, our Educator of the Week.