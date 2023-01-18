FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – She’s caring and dedicated – and her students say she’s fun. The latest Educator of the Week is Christina Ortega from West Park Elementary School in Fresno.

in Ms. Christina Ortega’s second-grade class at West Park Elementary School in southwest Fresno, mathematics is a breeze. The kids say Ms. Ortega makes learning fun.

“She’s funny,” said student Araiya Khunphixay. “She teaches us how to learn math and other things, and she makes math and other things easy.”

Ms. Ortega has been teaching for 26 years. She’s taught on the high school level, but she says second grade is the best.

“There’s a lot of love and they know that. I tell them I’m a mom first, teacher second.”>

But on this day Ms. Ortega was honored for being a number one teacher.

Congratulations to Ms. Christina Ortega of West Park Elementary School in southwest Fresno.