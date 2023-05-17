FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As the school year wraps up, a Central Unified teacher is getting praise for the extra effort she puts in to prepare her students for the next level.

Soon Breanna Nichols will send her students off to the second-grade level. As this school year is in its final days, she reflects on her teaching skills and how they helped shape her students for the better.

“Just getting that ah-ha moment for them and just building the relationships so that they’re secure enough to be confident in their learning and just creating that safe environment for them,” says Ms. Nichols, a first-grade teacher at River Bluff Elementary School.

Ms. Nichols goes the extra mile to help her students who often face challenges in the classroom.

“She also provides such love and support for social-emotional connection for her students that her students just blossom in her class,” says Ann Marjollet, Principal at River Bluff Elementary.

And helping them blossom is her goal every year. Students typically leave her classroom more confident than when they first started.

“I just have a passion for students who are struggling and just need help finding that excitement for their learning and that’s my real passion is just teaching them what their good at praising the little things and just getting them excited about learning in first grade that’s their foundation,” says Ms. Nichols.

Take student Brielle Courtney for example, she loved doing math this year and has become comfortable in her problem-solving, but what this first-grade class has learned this year, goes beyond the classroom.

“She has a desire for students to truly be their best and succeed in whatever area they are strong in and she helps with every area of her student needs,” says Marjollet.