FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Hundreds of Fresno County students spent their weekend giving back to others as part of “You Matter Day”.

Students packed up fresh produce to be given to those in need, filled “always home bags” and made blankets for foster and homeless kids. They wrote messages of thanks to first responders serving others because this is what you matter day is about.

“It’s completely up to our students and our families if they want to come out and serve and so to see students getting on this bus and knowing that they are coming to impact others and be of service to others is powerful,” says Jaz Perkins, project specialist.

Over 600 students involved in after-school programs signed up to participate, coming from schools as far away as Coalinga. Organizers didn’t know what to expect as the last time the event was held was in 2020 when covid shut down schools. Saturday over a thousand people showed up at the Fresno fairgrounds to volunteer.

Matthew Emerzian, the founder of the non-profit Every Monday Matters, helped bring the event to Fresno County schools. With the help of his relatives, the Matoian family, who owns Ok Produce, “You Matter Day” is thriving.

“They have always believed in giving and contributing to the community. We’ve been taught that since we were little kids,” says Emerizian.

Caring enough about your community to give is what is being instilled in these young people and students like 11-year-old Carmelita Avina experienced what that feels like.

“It’s very helpful for the people in need and I love doing donations because it makes me very happy to help people in need,” says Avina.

Educators with the office of the Fresno County superintendent of schools say a big part of “You Matter Day” is helping students see their importance. They are taught to take care of themselves and understand their own self-worth

“You Matter Day” is all about giving back but it’s also an opportunity for students to understand why they matter.