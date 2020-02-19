Education Matters: Women’s suffrage centenary inspires the classroom

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The centenary anniversary of women’s suffrage, when women were given the right to vote, the historic event is inspiring educators in the classroom.

The League of Women Voters is holding events all year long to celebrate the centennial and one event had a huge impact on teachers who transformed it into a classroom project, designed to help young students understand the contributions women made to this country and their fight for equality.

“I want them to be able to understand that there was a point in time when women were not allowed to vote, they were not allowed to go to college,” said McCardle Elementary teacher Brenda McClain.

Students like 10-year-old Riley Lankford learned a lot about women like Alice Stokes Paul, a vocal leader in the women’s suffrage movement.

“She always fought, she went to jail multiple times because she spoke out a lot and she did other things to help with women’s suffrage,” said student Riley Lankford.

The teachers made sure that notable women in Fresno’s history were also included.

“I’m researching Lillian Amquest, said student Emma Rodriguez. “I found out that she is the first-ever woman football coach at Edison High.”

The teachers got the idea for this art project when attending the recent first ladies exhibit at Fresno City Hall featuring portraits of all the first ladies.

The exciting part for the students was seeing their work on display at the M Street gallery for an Art Hop event: showcasing their work and a piece of history.

