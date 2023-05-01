FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A local business partnership is working to keep the interest growing, all the way to a career for girls interested in math and science.

In one room, students worked to put together a water purification system using water bottles and different filtering materials like sand and charcoal. In another classroom, another group of students, all females, working in teams to design and create a catapult device.

Both of these challenges require the application of the engineering design process and it’s showing these young ladies that science, technology, engineering, and math can be fun.

“It’s nice seeing how your thought process plays out and it’s not discouraging when you get it wrong. I feel like in a lot of school things that you do, if you do it wrong that’s the end but this you get to keep trying, working on it,” says Sarah McClelland, a student at Bullard High School.

That is exactly what the women in engineering conference at Fresno City College wants to demonstrate to female students, that they can do this.

“These types of days are extremely important so that we can bring them here and show them what they can do,” says Dr. Shirley McManus-Harvey, Dean of Math and Science Engineering at FCC.

Dr. Shirley McManus-Harvey is the dean of math, science, and engineering at FCC and remembers the challenges she faced entering a male-dominated career and says it’s still difficult.

“Only 16% of the workforce in engineering are females and we need to change that,” says Dr. McManus-Harvey.

Fresno City College is working to change those numbers with the partnership and support of companies like Chevron.

“It’s really important for us to get young girls interested in stem education and so we provide support and we continue to support these vital programs,” says Andrea Bailey, who is in public affairs at Chevron.

They support in other ways too, like at this event with a group of female employees, acting as mentors who are letting these young women see what the future can be.

“Careers in stem are the future, they are great paying jobs and that’s where the world is going. If these young girls can learn to be competitive in this space now they are going to be leaps and bounds ahead and be able to foster the next generations,” says Selina Green, who is in Chevron project control.