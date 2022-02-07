Education Matters: Winning big in the academic decathlon

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – University High School is this year’s winner of the 40th Fresno County Academic Decathlon.

The competition is an opportunity for students to win more than $8,000 in scholarship money. University High will go on to compete in the virtual state competition.

It may have lacked the atmosphere of celebrating your win in a high school gym with hundreds of other students, but it was no less exciting to hear that your team had won the Fresno County Academic Decathlon.

“I’m just feeling so much excitement for my team and just the fact that we advanced and it’s just all our hard work has paid off,” said student Mia Uller.

Winning is not new for this charter school located on the Fresno State campus. It has now won 10 county championships in its division, and 13 national awards for small schools. Long-time coach Sean Canfield says it takes a real commitment.

“What I teach in all my classes besides doing decathlon is learning is not a sometime thing and so we’re together to become better students, better participants, better adults but we’re here to win,” said teacher and coach Sean Canfield.

In all 23 teams that participated in this year’s academic decathlon, the county superintendent hand-delivered each team a goodie basket to get them through last-minute study sessions. For the second year in a row, the academic competition has been virtual.

“For many of our students this is the senior year culminating activity that defines their experience in high school and creates those memories,” said Michele Copher with the Office Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

It takes a huge commitment on the part of the student decathlete. The competition includes testing in over ten different subject areas, giving each student the opportunity to take home medals.