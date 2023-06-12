FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Golden Charter Academy is at maximum enrollment and its waitlist is growing. The local charter school offers hands-on learning experiences with the partnership of Chafee Zoo to help children to know what they can become.

32-year-old Robert Golden, Golden Charter Academy CEO, says that his plan was to become a professional football player.

“My plans were to become a professional football player ever since I was three years old,” said Golden.

However, Golden states that his life purpose was something different.

“My purpose in life was to be able to offer a world-class educational opportunity for children that have grown up in similar areas myself,” said Golden.

After six years with the Pittsburg Steelers and one year with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Edison High graduate walked away from his NFL career to start Golden Charter Academy.

“When you have someone that’s coming into the education field that hasn’t been a part of education you come with a different lens,” said Golden. “I come with a lens that wants to educate the whole child. I don’t want them to just be successful academically, but I want them to be successful people.”

The learning experience offered at Golden Charter is centered on environmental education. The school has a partnership with the Fresno Chafee Zoo, as well.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for school children to have a chance to use the zoo as their campus,” said Bricken Sparacino, director of Learning Fresno Chafee Zoo. “And all of the lessons that they learn here connect to the lessons back at the school and it’s a remarkable opportunity for kids to learn and become stewards of the planet.”

Golden says he wanted to give young people the opportunity to have a hands-on learning experience, as well as the kind of education that would expose them to new experiences to show them what they can become.

“The vision of transforming kids’ lives and transforming a community. I believe that’s why I’m here. I just want to be a vessel to be used to really help create something that’s never really been done before,” said Golden.