Education Matters: Using STEM to prepare students for new careers

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Every school year, students in Fresno County are afforded the opportunity to participate in events such as the science fair, put on by the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

Businesses partnerships forged by the foundation at Fresno County Superintendent of Schools makes a lot of these activities possible.

Career Technical Education Charter (CTEC) High School’s focus is on career tech education and so much of what students learn there centers around the disciplines of science, math, engineering, and technology.

Whether it’s the engineering skills needed to build something or the understanding of technology that powers certain tools and equipment- students see how what they are learning can be applied in the workforce.

The school has gotten a boost from its partnerships with businesses that understand that these students are their future workers.

“We really believe that providing programing, instructional training to teachers to children at a very young age in the STEM space is a way to long career sustaining, well-paying jobs and we hope those jobs are in the energy sector,” said Robbie Robinson with Chevron.

CTEC is chartered and funded by the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

“Our office is very fortunate to have amazing business partners who come alongside of us and support us to put on all of the events we put on in Fresno County,” said Superintendent of Fresno County Schools Jim Yovino.

The foundation at Fresno County Office of Education works hard to engage community partners to share in the responsibility of educating our children. The director says that continued support during the pandemic shows a dedication to education.

“And that commitment over this unique year has been particularly gratifying and necessary to help our students get to the other side of this experience,” said administrator Dr. Michele Copher.