Education Matters: The importance of paraprofessionals in the classroom

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – With schools dealing with a teacher shortage, the role of paraprofessionals has become even more important. The work paraprofessionals do is invaluable and that’s why they are in demand.

All eyes are on teacher Adriana Robles as she gives instructions to her 5th-grade class at Lincoln Elementary in the Kings Canyon Unified School District. Once students get to work it can be difficult for them to give each the individual attention they might need – which is why in most classrooms you will find paraeducators, whose job it is to assist the teacher by working with students individually or in groups.

“Para’s are extremely important to teachers because we work closely together as a team and they know the routine of the classroom,” said Lincoln Elementary School teacher Adriana Robles. “They know the students so they play a vital role in the classroom.”

Diane Huerta is been a paraprofessional for 15 years. She says the work she does gives the teacher more time to work with students.

“We do a lot of small group intervention, one on one intervention coping for our teachers,” said Lincoln Elementary paraprofessional Diane Huerta. “Laminating might not seem that important but it allows them and frees them up to work with students.”

Some paras bring important skills to the classroom that the teacher may not have.

“I work with Kinder in the morning and we do foundational skills so a lot of those kids are English learners and I feel like I can really connect with them,” said bilingual instructional aid at Lincoln Elementary Liliana Leon.

Schools have long faced a teacher shortage, making paraeducators even more important to school districts. While many paras like Liliana have a bachelor’s degree it is not a requirement for the job. Some positions only require a high school diploma.

“There are a variety of opportunities for a person who would like to become a paraprofessional,” said Lincoln Elementary principal Reggie Wagner. “We have staff who work with students in the classroom setting, we have some who teach visual and performing arts, some who teach PE, we have a tremendous amount of opportunities.”

Many paraprofessionals go on to get their credentials and become teachers.