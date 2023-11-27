FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Jenny Ganson’s Kitchen is filled with young people. The group gathers for an annual tradition.

“We are making 40 pumpkin pies, homemade pumpkin pies for the senior residents out in Mendota at Midland Manor,” said Ganson.

In another room, teens are making holiday bags for senior citizens.

Ganson is the president of Teens That Care, a service organization for high school students.

“We wanted to make sure that this generation of young adults learn the love of volunteering before they become adults and that they take that with them,” said Ganson.

She and a group of friends started the organization five years ago. The students come from different schools and different communities.

“I love the community of teens that care,” said Emilia. “And it’s a great place to me because we all share the same interest of serving our community.”

Teens That Care is designed for students to have a face-to-face experience with the community and the people they serve.

“Our goal was to really find opportunities for the kids to meet and talk and really be involved and get to know those around them and those that are in need,” said Ganson.

And they work with all different organizations. Thanksgiving week members of the group volunteered to help the Fresno Rescue Mission put on its big “One Table Event”.

Along with dozens of members of the community, students helped sort the 3000 coats that would be given out to families.

“I just really wanted to get involved because I wanted to give back to my community and just like, I really like making an impact with the kids and building a relationship with them,” Madeline.

The teens are required to volunteer 30 hours a year. And those who join up are told this is not about padding a college resume.

“Oh man, I think a really big factor for it was me feeling like I wasn’t doing enough to give back to the community that gives so much to me.”

Students volunteer year-round.