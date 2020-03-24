Education Matters: Teaching the arts in the time of remote learning

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools serves 32 school districts and is working to support schools and families during school closures.

Staff members are gathering resources to help support teachers who are now doing online learning and students and parents are working to adjust to homeschooling. Their classrooms shuttered when schools throughout Fresno closed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As we all adjust to working or learning from home, the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools says that along with reading, writing and math – students need a healthy dose of the arts.

“The role of arts in our schools is that it is an academic area that is not only important, it is absolutely essential that every child has an arts-rich experience every day,” said Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino.

Yovino believes that learning should continue while students are away from school. The Visual and Performing Arts Department at Fresno County Superintendent of Schools is focusing on providing resources for families to engage in arts activities at home.

Program Manager Aaron Bryan says some of the resources, which will be released every Wednesday, will utilize online tools.

“But we encourage movement, especially in these days when we are all being shut up inside our homes,” said Bryan.

Bryan says the great thing about art is that it has the ability to speak to others and bring people together.

“Kids can face time with grandma and grandpa or they can send them an email for those who have internet access and they can send the artwork they have created or they could record themselves doing a dance or singing a song and send that and we know that when we share that we are bringing joy to peoples lives. It’s a way for us to stay apart but together.”

New resources for families will be posted every Wednesday at vapa.fcoe.org. Bryan says families are being encouraged to share their creative work via social media, using the hashtag #CREATEATHOME.

