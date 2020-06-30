Education Matters: Teaching creative writing from a distance

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A summer writing program for new teachers at Fresno State added an important component this year, giving teachers the tools they need to teach digital writing.

For years, the San Joaquin Valley Writing Project at Fresno State offered workshops to give writing instruction to new teachers. This year, out of necessity, the new teachers writing collaborative was a virtual classroom, and instructor Tania Weinbrenner is teaching from her home office.

“Every profession that a student will go into will require writing period, end of story it doesn’t matter what it is,” said Weinbrenner.

Weinbrenner says a digital component was added because that is the future of writing instruction- and teachers need to be prepared for what they may face in the fall.

“Not only is it beneficial for new teachers I think it will be beneficial for all teachers to do workshops like these to just prepare ourselves,” said teacher Jennifer Sanchez.

Jennifer Sanchez just completed her first year in the classroom and says teaching second graders to write is a challenge.

“And I think when we tie in things that engage students it will just foster their love for writing when they are writing about something they are interested in.”

By participating in the writing project at Fresno State, many teachers will head back to the classroom this fall with some new tools to help them navigate an uncertain future. But there is the comfort of knowing writing with pen and paper remains a constant.

“There’s going to be no replacing that, that’s what it boils down to but we want our teachers who participate in this to be confident that they have the ability to integrate these digital tools.”

Teachers with four years or less of experience can participate in the New Teachers Writing Collaborative.

