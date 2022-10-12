FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The importance of after-school activities for children are well documented – but in some communities, the cost can make it difficult for some families to participate.

A business and school partnership is making it possible for students in a rural Fresno County town to participate in a much-loved sport.

Mendota Junior High School boys’ soccer team may be dominating this game but they are still playing with their hearts all in.

“It means a lot to me because one day I could be a professional soccer player and play in big leads and make my parents proud,” said student Gustavo Anguiano.

What soccer means to Mendota did not go unnoticed by Chevron – a company that has a huge presence in western Fresno County.

Through its Chevron Soccer Academy initiative, the company provides in-person clinics to train kids. Partnering with the foundation at Fresno County Office of Education, students attending three Mendota Unified schools received the kits free. District officials say this will make a huge difference for many families.

“It means that some families will get to save because in some cases some families may not have the luxury to buy those extras, especially a complete soccer kit,” said Superintendent of Mendota Unified Paul Lopez. “For Chevron and the Foundation to give that to our students, it speaks volumes.”

The Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools says this is what its foundation is all about – having partnerships that can help provide those extras that schools and students can’t afford.