FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – At Fresno State and other CSU campuses, the number of African American students enrolled has remained dismally low.

An event called Super Sunday is building relationships hoping to turn those numbers around.

Sunday service at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church there is a special guest in the audience: Fresno State President Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval and his family.

Instead of Rev. B.T. Lewis giving the sermon, Dr. Sandoval is invited to the pulpit to speak

“Today I want to talk to you about Fresno State – and you can come to us and we can lead together with the power of education.”

This was Super Sunday. Fresno State faculty and staff fanned out across the city attending churches like this one with a unified message

Colleges throughout the CSU system participated in Super Sunday, the event is part of the effort to increase the enrollment of African American students, which is at 4% statewide. At Fresno State, out of a student body of 24,000 students – 600 are Black.

At each participating church, Fresno State set up a place where students could get information and encouragement – and at one church the opportunity to meet the university’s president.

Sandoval says Super Sunday is just one way to reach out to the African American community. He wants Fresno State to start building those relationships in elementary school.