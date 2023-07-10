FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Several Public Library branches in Fresno are organizing different activities for the summer, in which kids and their parents can have fun and learn.

It could be the Bubble Guy that attracts the kid’s imagination.

“She’s at the bubble show right now and she’s loving it and we’ve made

lists of more things that we’re doing this summer,” said Michelle Loyles, a parent.

Or it could be a different program at the Teague Library branch including a STEM project making a robot that could draw.

The Betty Rodriguez branch in Southeast Fresno had Reptile Ron putting on another show.

On any given day, there are crowds of kids with their parents in tow participating in activities at the Public Library, having fun but also learning.

To keep kids reading, the Library offers its Summer Challenge that young people, including teens, can sign up at any branch. Incentives are offered for reading at least 10 books.

“What we provide is filling that community’s need for literacy

when all the schools are out and kids need that opportunity and initial initiative to continue their reading,” said Eric Dunnicliff, Librarian at the Woodward Park Branch.

Fresno County Librarians say they offer a public space where everyone is welcomed at no cost and no one it’s expected to be quiet.

“And that’s what we want our community to take away from the library is

that we’re here for you. And we’re here for you to learn, we’re here for you to gather

information. We’re here for you to have fun,” said Dunnicliff.