FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Worsley School is located on the juvenile justice campus and the students who attend have experienced a lot of chaos in their lives. The students have transformed a plot of dirt into a place of peace.

Digging in the dirt, putting your hands in the soil, and working in a garden are good for the mind and soul. Being outdoors in the fresh air means a lot to young people like Alejandro who spend most of their time locked behind the gates of the juvenile justice campus.

“I’m not worried about nothing else,” said Alejandro. “I just focus on the garden and the plants, pulling out weeds so I don’t have to focus about being back in the pod and stuff.”

They call it the Therapy Garden, and it was created by students in the environmental horticulture class at the Alice Worsley School, located in the detention facility. The school is operated by the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools. At Worsley they learn skills they can put to good use when they leave here, plus there is the added benefit of what it does for their mental health

Each student has his own space in the garden. They can be creative with it and plant what they like. They take pride in the work that they do. There are benches where you can sit and reflect. the students also created a meditation path, where people can walk the garden.

They have transformed a dirt patch into an oasis for the entire campus including the staff to enjoy. Officials say it’s a reflection of the work they do here the work to transform lives.