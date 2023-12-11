FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Behind walls and locked doors at the Juvenile Justice Campus members of the Worsley School book club begin their next selection.

The book club is made up of detainees at the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus.

“They attend the court school at the facility… Instead of sitting in my cell, I get to come and read with other people,” said Ryan, a student at the juvenile campus.

Teacher and librarian, Michele Ogawa started the book club a few years ago. It went dormant during the pandemic, but she started it up again this spring after receiving the American Library Association’s Great Stories Club grant.

Worsley was the only school in California to receive the national award.

“It was just my desire to connect them with stories that connect to their lives with themes that were challenging them as thinkers and as readers,” said Ogawa.

She started with six kid who then shared their experience with others.

“They go back and share and before I knew it I had 10 kids a full class and a waiting list ever since,” Ogawa said.

In the beginning, they came for different reasons, for 18-year-old Julian, it was to get out of his pod.

“I never really could read good but now that I’ve been going to school I read a lot better than I used to and I enjoy reading it’s actually something that I look forward to,” Julian said.

They come because of the shared experience of reading together.

“The more I listen to my family story, the more I wanted to know about immigrants’ reasons for leaving,” Julian said.

“We have group discussion, say we have words we don’t understand we talk about it and what we think it means,” said Ryan.

Ogawa says she selects books that represent the experiences of people from different cultures…stories these young people relate to. ( take3)

“All the books that I read I can relate to them. I like to read stuff that I’ve been through. I know how it feels to go through that, it’s personal,” Ogawa said.

The book club meets two days a week with students showing up at 7:30 in the morning to read books and write.

Joe Hammond, the principal for Wrosley, says it has boosted reading scores.

“When they are in either book club or reading intervention or both that they are growing in their reading skills at a very fast level,” Hammond said.

It is also instilling in these young people the joy of reading and a love of books.

“The books that we read we get to keep and I will pass them down to my little brothers so they can read them and see if they take as much from it as I do,” said Kenneth, a student at Worsely.