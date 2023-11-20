FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – 17-year-old Chance Jones tackles this art project with the same determination and zeal he has for his life.

“I want to go into engineering, I like art, I’d like to major in art you know be able to create a home,” said Jones.

Jones is deaf, but with the help of an interpreter and caring teachers, he is thriving.

“With Chance, he’s really embraced this, he’s very serious about his project, he’s gung ho and when he comes he’s ready to work and I appreciate that,” said Kristin Elliott his arts & ceramics instructor.

It wasn’t always that way, Jones has had an interpreter in all his classrooms since the eight grade before that school was difficult.

“I struggled. I was like what do I do? I was behind in my work. I didn’t understand what was being said, I couldn’t hear anything,” Jones said

While Jones is a student in the Sanger Unified School District, he attends classes at Washington Union High School through a partnership with the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of School. Washington Union provides services for deaf and hard-of-hearing students.

“We have the honor to have this program here at our district as we have it at our elementary school site American Union as well,” said Ivan Nunez the principal for Washington Union.

The office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools provides interpreters and teachers like Anthony Davis who works with eight deaf and hard-of-hearing students at Washington Union

“We look at where they are for reading and other skill levels and see what we can mainstream them. if they are ready for algebra let’s get them in algebra with an interpreter, there are electives,” said Anthony Davis, a hard-of-hearing teacher.

It is an atmosphere where Jones has been able to thrive. He says there is no more stress.

“I’m in Algebra 2. I’m in ceramics, I’m caught up with everything I have a lot of friends I socialize with,” Jones said.

Jones has reached out to his peers at Washington Union getting more of them to learn sign language, he’s involved in extracurricular activities because of his outdoing demeanor and determination he was named September’s Superintendent’s Superstar by the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

“I was shocked, I was like why did you pick me, why was I special?” Jones said. “Like wow, oh I just felt elated. I was special, I was proud.

He says the honor makes him want to work even harder.