REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE) – Many schools across the state and country have seen the effects the pandemic has had on the mental health of students and the rise of absenteeism, but one local high school is tackling the issue and having success.

Reedley High School is rich with tradition, there is a climate on campus that is welcoming and pirate pride is strong.

“Everything from our academics, our test scores, and our sports program have been really good the last few years,” says John Ahlin, principal at Reedley High School.

It’s a place where kids want to be, before the pandemic attendance rates were at 97/98 percent.

Ahlin says the high school saw absentee rates climb by three to five percent, nowhere near the state average of 14 percent. Ahlin says the strong relationships built up over the years made it easier to address the needs of students

“That foundation, knowing our data, knowing our kids being able to know the families and really reach out to the families is what made it a successful program and why it continues to be successful,” says Ahlin.

The high school offers many services, but its student support center is staffed with social workers, school psychologists, and connection counselors that were put in place to help students struggling due to the pandemic

“My role in addressing absenteeism is really creating a safe place for students to feel comfortable to be at school and building connections with students and connecting them to adults on campus,” says Stephanie VillaSenor, a social worker at the high school.

The center provides a safe place for students having a difficult time being back on campus.

“We go out to the home and sometimes we just offer student support just to get the foot in the door to get them on campus and we say “let’s get you here” and then we are going to work to get you into class,” says VillaSenor.

Getting students back in class is a statewide effort, the last school year saw absentee rates in California, triple.

“If a student is missing school more than 10 days they are chronically absent and that’s a risk factor for their success in school and in life,” says Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

While Reedley has had success getting students back in class, many schools continue to struggle. Dr. Copher, says her office is working to build awareness about the importance of being in school every day.

“It’s critical that our students be in school so we can meet them where they are and build on their skills in all of their academic areas,” says Dr. Copher.