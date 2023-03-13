FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The headlines tell the story and sadly in Fresno County families have not been immune to the deadly impact of fentanyl.

“I’m getting tired of seeing kids just like you pass away from this poison,” said Detective Dean Cardinale.

Detective Cardinale is with FORT, the fentanyl overdose resolution team, he and Fresno County district attorney, Lisa Smittcamp are bringing the county’s awareness campaign to the schools.

“We have to realize that we can’t investigate and prosecute our way out of this crisis and as more and more fentanyl keeps coming into the country we feel this responsibility to share the knowledge that we have,” said Smittencamp.

Here at Selma High School, students listen to a powerful presentation from Smittencamp and Detective Cardinale. School officials wanted the group to speak to the students and so did the parents.

“We actually had Lisa Smittcamp and Detective Cardinale come out and speak to our parents they actually requested that they come and speak to our student body,” said Jenna Johnson, Deputy Principal at Selma High School.

And when you talk to students you understand why bringing awareness about fentanyl is so important as so many know little about it.

“This is my first time learning about Fentanyl, the drugs, and the effects of it and so I thought it was very surprising how dangerous it really was,” said Kimberly Bojorkuez. a student at Selma High School.

It was almost two years ago that the office of the Fresno County superintendent of schools, law enforcement, and the county of Fresno joined forces in the fight against fentanyl. Their awareness campaign appears to be getting results as last year the number of fentanyl overdose deaths was down, showing the importance of education.

“It is our responsibility to recognize the threats to our children’s success and to step into the arena if we have an opportunity to do so and so I’m very proud of the fact that we’ve done that in the last few years,” said Dr. Michele Copher Ed.D, Superintendent at Fresno County Schools.