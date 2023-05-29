FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno County has some of the highest asthma rates in the country and due to the lack of health resources in rural areas many children go undiagnosed, but thanks to a partnership between Anthem Blue Cross and Fresno County schools, the healthcare gap is being to shrink.

School nurses with the office of the Fresno County superintendent of schools and a group of student volunteers stuffed backpacks filled with products to help educate students and parents about asthma.

“Unfortunately so many young children in the Valley aren’t diagnosed early enough that they have that chronic health condition asthma,” says Marcella Corona, community outreach manager for Anthem.

Nurses with the mobile health unit delivered about 30 backpacks to Laton Elementary. Inside a hypoallergenic teddy bear, there is a peak flow monitor to help children manage their condition as well as educational materials for parents.

“What we wanted to do was create a program where we could both identify children and families that would benefit from more asthma education so that they knew what treatment plans were available to them and that they were prepared to be advocates for their children,” says Olivia Kahn, a nurse practitioner for the Office of Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

Nurse practitioners Oliva Kahn and Tiffany Simms have developed a great relationship with these students. They plan to have monthly lunch and learn meetings with the kids and offer in-depth visits for families.

Community advocates say the program is important because of the lack of health clinics in the area.

“In our Valley, we are suffering a lot from our students who have symptoms of asthma who actually have asthma and a lot of students that are underdiagnosed and parents don’t even know that they have asthma,” says Miriam Segura, Community Liaison for Laton Elementary School.

The pilot program will go until December giving the county time to fine tune it before offering it to other school districts.