Education Matters: Projects at CTEC High School represent year of growth

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Students at Fresno County’s Career Techincal Education Charter High School stood ready to make their pitches and show off the projects they worked all semester on.

For many of them, it represented a year of uninterrupted learning, something most have not had in nearly two years.

Each class got to tackle their own topic.

The sophomore class tackled the topic of school culture and how students interact with each other on campus.

The class created a table-top arcade to help build the culture between their classmates. The students are planning to donate the games to other schools that are also searching to build their culture.

Student Alex Gonzalez says the project offered a chance for many to use the skills they learned all year and put them to good use.

“It helps us build our communication skills and to talk with strangers like this because when I before I came here I was really nervous but now I feel more better,” said Gonzalez.

CTEC helps to prepare students for their next step whether it’s college or career. The industry partners attending the event say these kids are well on their way.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com