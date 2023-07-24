FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno Unified School District’s Project Access has been helping Foster Youth students to pursue their education, along with their dreams and ambitions.

Some students are walking onto a crowded high school campus after being placed in their third foster home within a month, moving several times.

“When I moved homes and schools I,I was just scared,” said Larry with Foster Youth.

“Getting used to my surroundings, such as new people to live with just like new teachers, just everything like that it was challenging for me,” said Chris Garret, with Foster Youth.

Despite these challenges, the Fresno Unified School District is working to make sure Foster Youth students are provided the same opportunities to learn as every other student.

“We believe that our children are very resilient despite the adversities that they face and if they are provided with the appropriate services that they can thrive academically and socially like every other student,” said Tumani Heights with Project Access Fresno Unified School District.

The program is called Project Access and is in place at every high school. Among the services provided, there are academic counselors to make sure students get the support they need, as well as address Foster Youth students’ social and emotional well-being.

“When I first came to Fresno High my freshman year, I didn’t have no friends and I just wasn’t doing good, I wasn’t trying to do good,” said Garret.

At Fresno High, students like 18-year-old Garret have a place to come and share their experiences and receive counseling from clinical social workers.

“A lot of our kids come in with a lack of trust and not knowing who to trust as well as a lot of trauma that our social workers work with them on a daily basis trying to address that need,” said Heights.

It is a safe space for them to gather and talk about what they are going through. This would be described as equity of access in education: identifying students’ individual needs, removing barriers to learning, and providing the appropriate resources.

“The State of California looks to our office to ensure that all school districts have plans that address each individual student’s needs equitably,” said Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher, the Superintendent of Fresno County Schools.

Chris has been in the Project Access Foster Youth program at Fresno High for four years and credits the program for helping him to his next stage in life. He plans to go to college and help other foster youth.

“That caring goes a long way just because that can bring hope to the students that are having a rough patch, so it helps the students get better and it shows that they are trying to actually care for their students,” he said.