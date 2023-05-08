FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – The Young Authors’ Faire is a place for students to showcase their own original writings, but one student’s book has not only changed lives but the competition itself.

The Annual Young Author’s Faire is a place where the work of the Valley’s school children is put on display, a place with a room filled with books and kids excited to be there.

“Our kids are so excited because they are getting published and people are reading them and so it’s a time for them to shine,” says Maria Petropulos, library coordinator at FCSS.

Students can present a story, an essay, or poetry and their hard work helps them understand the writing process.

Those whose stories are judged to be exceptional win awards and participate in a book signing. It was more than seven-year-old Ruby Tchaparian expected for her book “Connar and the Shark.”

“It’s really exciting and it just amazes me because I never had such a big accomplishment before,” says Tchaparian, winner of exemplary fiction.

The experience of writing a story can be life-changing for students. just ask twelve-year-old Kaylah Beltran.

“It’s super crazy and super fun that this is where it all started,” says Beltran.

Last year Kaylah’s book “My anxiety journey” won an honorable mention at the Young Author’s Faire, but its impact has been far-reaching.

“I had no idea that all this was going to happen and that my book would be published,” says Beltran.

The book told of her experience with anxiety, one of the most common mental health disorders in teens. She was honored by the Fresno County Department of behavioral health, who published her book and put it in the hands of school children.

This year Kaylah was back at the Young Author’s Faire. She is writing another book about how she overcame her anxiety and has a new partnership with Valley Childrens Hospital.

The office of the Fresno County superintendent of schools announced that it is also adding a new category to the competition.

“We were inspired over the past year to consider a brand new category of competition that will inspire children to think about this, their feelings, their wellness, their health and actually write to it,” says Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher, Superintendent Fresno County Schools.