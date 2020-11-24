Education Matters: Online learning and the importance of students returning to campus

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Some school districts had already begun the process of returning students to classrooms – before Fresno County’s COVID-19 numbers started to rise.

Those plans will be allowed to continue.

Having students walk back into classrooms is something schools have been striving to do for months. Some districts, such as Clovis Unified, are piloting what that might look like.

“At this point, we are trying to do a phase-in approach to bringing students onto campus and currently we have over 200 students coming onto campus for various classes,” said Principal Ryan Eisele.

Dr. Kelly Eichmann’s CTE patient care pathway at Clovis East High School is among the classes that now have students participating in on-campus learning.

The classes, medical careers, and health and medical wellness, are all hands-on.

“We are doing our best considering and we’ve made some of the lessons work online,” said Dr. Kelly Eichmann.

These students are assessed on their skills and must demonstrate competencies in ten areas.

“Because if they were to actually take someone’s vitals, have to perform CPR, or help someone who is choking we want to make sure they are skilled that they can actually do it.”

Eichmann says when much of the learning was done over video-chat, so she had to think outside the box to teach her students.

“I could do more lessons with them videotaping themselves demonstrating a skill, and then I’m able to access it pretty well.”

She had students make a video on how to sanitize high touch areas in the home, and sent home mannequins so they could demonstrate on tape how to do CPR.

“And I’m glad that our teacher incorporated making videos about the skills we have learned and she gave us some equipment so we are able to teach those videos,” said student Alexis Bruno.

Eichmann says teaching during the pandemic is challenging, but it is also sparking creativity in the classroom that will carry on past this crisis.

“I think a lot of teachers are going to be flexible and try things and realize what works and what doesn’t and when we all find something that is working with our style, working with our class, working for our subject we will make it happen.”