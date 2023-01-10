FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The new superintendent of Fresno County schools is officially on the job after taking the oath of office on Thursday in what was a historic event.

Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher is the first woman elected to serve in the top administrative post. In an auditorium packed with friends, community members and people she has worked with for years, Dr. Copher was sworn in as the 22nd superintendent of Fresno County schools.

Dr. Copher is replacing Jim Yovino, who is retiring. The two worked together in education for more than 20 years. In one of her roles at the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Copher lead the effort to improve early childhood education.

Dr. Copher called improving the lives of children, especially those with great needs, her purpose in life.