FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On this Labor Day, many school districts are still struggling to hire the teachers they need. At the same time, the public is demanding more from educators.

Emmelin Herrera, a 6th-grade teacher, always seems to be moving. Pacing her classroom and ready to engage a student. She also gives her students the freedom to move about and talk to each other to learn from many spaces in the classroom.

“I think we need to deliver content that is going to get our students to develop their creativity, become critical thinkers, communicators, and be able to read and write,” said Herrera.

Herrera teaches at the new Juan Felipe Herrera Elementary School in the Fresno Unified School District. It is a science, technology, engineering, art, and math school.

Emmelin Herrera is a STEAM teacher, and technology in the classroom is part of everyday learning. For Herrera, the bells and whistles aren’t the most important thing about teaching today.

She works to expose her students to things outside the classroom using technology to bring in guest speakers like an environmental engineer from Los Angeles, to talk about a subject – in this case, science.

The students appreciate all the technology and what it can do. What they like about Mrs. Herrera is very simple: she is a 21st-century teacher combining technology, movement, and love of science with her caring for students. Because of the ongoing teacher shortage, every district in Fresno County is in need of more.