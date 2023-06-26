FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State and Fresno City College are leading a program that aims to introduce people to cyber starting at a very basic level.

California is facing a shortage of about 73,000 cybersecurity professionals and educators are having a difficult time getting more students interested in the field.

Graduate students in Professor Belman’s advanced cybersecurity class at Fresno State are about to step into careers as cybersecurity specialists.

One estimate showed the need for 3.4 million cybersecurity technicians worldwide and the shortage is huge, including here in the Central Valley.

“There are not just one or two factors, there are so many different factors that play, one is poverty,” says Amith Belman, Professor at Fresno State.

Fresno State is receiving a two-year $2.4 million federal grant that aims to reach underserved neighborhoods and start preparing residents at a very basic level.

“Some people are very afraid of technology and they’re like “Oh, I can’t do that,” says Dr. Timothy Woods, Dean of Instruction at Fresno City College.

Fresno City College and the Fresno County public library are partners in the project called the “Soft start program.”

“We’ve created several certificates that can take somebody who has absolutely no knowledge of computers, get that fear eliminated and really get them so core job and workforce skills,” says Dr. Woods.

The goal is to make the program accessible to those in underserved and low-income communities. For example, training for basic digital literacy certificates will be offered at the public library free of charge.

“We have partnered with some of the providers and they are going to provide hotspots and chrome books,” says Belman.

Participants will have a number of opportunities as Fresno City College will offer tuition-free cybersecurity boot camps and Fresno State has also designed three certificates at beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.

“Almost everyone who is interested to get some sort of cyber awareness or some upskilling can choose their on and off-ramp,” says Belman.

The soft start program is scheduled to start this fall.