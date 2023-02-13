CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – The Clovis Unified School District has grown its Career Technical Education program to include 21 different pathways. The district works hard to make sure all students know about what’s being offered.

The construction pathway at Clovis High School has been in place for a while. Over ten years at Clovis West High School the automotive technical program is growing, recently adding new facilities. The way many students learn about these programs is by attending Clovis Unified’s CTE night

All of the district’s 21 pathways are represented here at one location at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District building. Students and their parents are able to take their time visiting as many stations as they want.

Administrators say that’s one of the many pluses of career technical education students are exposed to many options. Each school offers a different pathway: programs like patient care, agriculture, firefighting technology financial services. The education pathway is so popular it’s offered at every high school.