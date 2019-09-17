Education Matters: never forgetting 9/11

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – It has been 18 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks, but a generation of young people now in school were not alive when it happened.

Fresno County Superintendent of Schools is working to make sure local students not only learn about 9/11 but never forget it.

The 2019 ceremony at the California 9/11 Memorial in Clovis saw hundreds of students participating as part of a program called One Day-One Voice.

The event included an art and poetry contest to encourage students to think about the events of 9/11 and those who were lost that day.

