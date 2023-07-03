FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Several middle and high school students set foot on Fresno State Campus for the first time as a part of the Office of a Fresno County Superintendent of Schools education program at Fresno State.

Students from around the Central Valley participated in the Summer Migrant Education Program at Fresno State. Students say the program motivates them to push their goals.

“This makes me want to go to college, it really makes me push myself harder to reach my goals,” said Gillian Altamirano, a Sanger High School student.

The Summer Migrant Education Program at Fresno State’s goal is to give middle and high-school students a real college experience.

“The purpose of the program and the reason we bring students here is to one expose them to higher education opportunities, a real college life experience,” said Eddie Gonzalez, with the Migrant Education Program.

There is also a learning component in the program. The Moreno Institute partnered with Migrant Education to provide credential teachers who work with students on their Math and English language skills.

“A lot of these students are not fluent with English so Spanish tends to be their first and primary language as well as with those math skills. It’s something essential that they’re going to need for them to be successful,” said Esmeralda Gonzalez with the Moreno Institute.

This is a two-week program and coordinators aim to give these students a real college experience. They stay in the dorms, eat in the cafeteria, and all the activities are on campus.

“The experience has been nice honestly because sleeping here, and like waking up at six in the morning has to be ready before breakfast and having a set routine really keeps you a really nice maintained life,” said Altamirano.

Organizers want these students to develop a college-going mindset, so they give them information about the application process and Financial Aid.

“A lot of the times they think because of their economic or citizenship status they don’t have these opportunities and it’s important that they seek a higher education,” said Gonzalez.

Many of the students are like Moises Lopez. He is from a rural community, and he says his parents didn’t finish high school and want something better for him.

“They always told me Moises we want you to do better. We want you to accomplish things, amazing things in life so I really took that to heart,” said Moises Lopez, a Patterson High School student.