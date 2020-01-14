Education Matters: making woodworking rock

BIG CREEK, California (KSEE) – Woodshop classes you might remember from school have been replaced with high tech construction programs, with students building tiny houses.

The program is called “woodshop rocks” and it allows students to learn the art of woodworking by making their very own electric guitar.

At Big Creek Elementary they are taking a new approach to the traditional woodshop class.

“We started woodshop last year making mailboxes and the kids said Mr. Wait we want to do something different,” said Superintendent Toby Wait.

That “something different” became building electric guitars. The STEM program is called Woodshop Rocks and middle and high school students are able to apply their math and science lessons.

“They are going to be doing wiring, electrical, sanding, and painting, and there is a lot to it and not only that it’s way cooler than taking home a birdhouse,” said teacher Carson Brockway.

The school did have to add some new equipment and the teachers right there to show them how to safely use it.

“It’s a lot funner because it’s more hands-on work than just writing with a paper and pencil,” said student Lucca Loman.

The students are also learning about the different woods and precious stones used to make the guitars.

There is a lot of pride in the work that these students do, pride in their workmanship.

“What they have learned here that pride it’s transferring over into the academic side into their math class, their English class, their science class and their social science,” said Superintendent Wait.

“What they are learning here they can apply to everything.”

