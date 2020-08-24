Education Matters: Making distance learning work

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Students in the Valley’s largest school district are heading back to class for their fall semester and it’s all online.

Juanita Stevenson looks at what steps the Fresno Unified School District is taking to make distance learning work and educators say it’s all about relationships.

A few days before the start of school teacher Khoua Moua is reaching out to her student.

Dressed as a superhero she delivered supplies to 5-year-old Sophia Arevalo it was the opportunity to meet the family face to face and get them excited about going back to school even if it’s online.

