COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE) – Every year, a small group of students at Coalinga High School leaves their small community to do volunteer work in state and national parks. This year, they helped with a project to preserve Morro Bay State Park’s key habitats.

The nearby Morro Bay State Park is a regular visitors’ stop and like many of the state’s natural wonders, there are conservation efforts to preserve it.

“The students are going to be developing different bins that represent different types of different type of ecosystems to study how the water flows into the estuary and out to the ocean,” said Mark Landon, Executive Director of Nature Corp.

Nature Corp is a group that brings together citizen volunteers to participate in the preservation of national parks.

Students in Jennifer Lucero’s afterschool program, called “Student outdoor adventure and recreation,” have partnered with Nature Corp for years. They are building filtration systems to see how water permeates into the soil using a rain simulator.

“The kids are seeing firsthand how what they are learning in class affects them and others in real life,” said Lucero, a biology teacher at Coalinga High.

The student’s projects will be used as educational tools and will be on display at the Morro Bay Museum of National History. State park staff say these projects help students become better stewards of our parks.

Students not only build their knowledge of science and how it relates to the environment, but they also learn a lot about themselves.

“It’s wonderful to see these first timers, their eyes light up, they smile, they see things they’ve never seen and it’s just really heartwarming to be able to give them that opportunity to see those things,” said Lucero.