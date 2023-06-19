FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Golden Charter is the nation’s first environmental zoo school. It opened in 2021 and has served children through third grade, but now it’s adding a fifth-grade class this fall as parents are being attracted to what’s being offered.

When you walk onto the campus of Golden Charter Academy, you can feel and see the difference between the gold and black uniforms to the way they walk easily.

“We want them to stand up tall, we want them to stand up proud. So it’s just about really how we’re carrying ourselves in respect of each other and in respect to ourselves and in respect to our natural world,” says Mandy Breuer, principal at Golden Charter Academy.

Giving respect, that’s part of the golden rule that is instilled in these students every day.

32-YEAR-OLD Robert Golden founded the charter school after ending his career in the NFL. His goal is to offer a world-class educational opportunity with a focus on the environment.

“When you think about environmental education this is the one pathway where you can give students an actual opportunity to have hands-on learning that is directly correlated to some of their work studies and some of the core standards,” says Golden, President, and CEO of Golden Charter Academy.

The school has a partnership with the Fresno Chafee Zoo and students are on site every day, literally turning the zoo into their campus.

“It’s a remarkable opportunity for kids to learn and become stewards of the planet by being inspired by the animals here at the Fresno Chafee Zoo,” says Bricken Sparacino, Director of Learning at Fresno Chafee Zoo.

In the classroom, students have input in their lessons and they are listening too.

“Plus we teach science every single day. I’ve never been more excited than to just incorporate science lessons and let them experiment. It’s amazing,” says Kimberly Scarborough a teacher at Golden Charter Academy.

Parent participation is key as they are involved in the school and their students learning.

“Now that she has enrolled here she has advanced so much. She shows me everything, she is excited, and she goes home telling me stuff,” says Valeria Garcia, a parent at Golden Charter Academy.

The heart of this campus is the garden, designed, planted, and nurtured by the students and their families. It too serves as a classroom.

“When you give children the opportunity to be exposed to the natural elements and don’t tether them into a four-wall classroom but actually let anywhere any place be their classroom that’s how you can create lifelong learners,” says Breuer.