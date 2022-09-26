FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Many educators realize that in this digital world learning technology is just as important as learning how to read.

Schools are adding spaces to their libraries where students can use technology to learn.

Tommy Martinez is the teacher/librarian at Glacier Point Middle School in the Central Unified School District. He helped establish the maker space about six years ago and says it’s a great way to expand the library.

“We strive to incorporate technology as a learning profile for students,” said Tommy. “They are completely engaged in the digital world. Looking for access constantly at their fingertips.”

Students can work on their own, collaborate with each other or get help from the teachers. The district is committed to the idea and is opening another maker space at El Capitan Middle School.