FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The African American Historical and Cultural Museum is a place where history literally hangs on its walls. It is providing a space where students can learn about the Central Valley’s past.

Saturday school is giving students the opportunity to learn history through the arts. The students spent time looking at the art on the wall. They were interested in the mask and were full of questions. The students would then go back to the classroom and make their own.

Saturday school is one of the programs designed to get the community involved in the museum. The Art and Cultural Center recently partnered with the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, displaying the work of students who participated in the Martin Luther King art contest.

Those working to re-establish the museum in the community say they want the public to see that this is a great resource and a place for all children to learn.