Education Matters: Kindergarten is a vital part of a child’s education

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Research shows that during the COVID-19 pandemic, over a million kids did not enroll in school. Most of them were five-year-old kindergarteners.

Teachers are now concerned that kids are missing a vital year of their education.

Inside Ms. Schueler’s kindergarten class at Wishon Elementary, you might think her students are learning the alphabet, but these kids are learning how to read.

Educators say kindergarten is an important foundational year for young students, yet too many people still think all kids do is play and nap. Studies show that during this pandemic many parents didn’t enroll their 5-year-olds in school.

Janie de la Cerda, elementary English language arts manager with Fresno Unified, calls kindergarten crucial

“When you send your child to kindergarten it’s going to set them up for success with their literacy skills, with their school success, and it’s really one of those grades I feel like is one of the most important grade levels that we have is Kinder.”

Students at that grade level must meet a set of state standards that include phonics, reading writing, speaking, and listening – as well as math. Many of the important skills they learn have nothing to do with academics.

“A big part of kindergarten is the social-emotional part so just learning how to interact with other kids, how to first of all how to make friends and be kind and respectful of each other.”

Because kindergarten teachers are assigned the tasks of teaching five year olds everything from reading to art to how to wash their hands, they may be the most important educator your child will have.