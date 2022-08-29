FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State students are back on campus and, during the hustle and bustle of college life, officials are urging students not to forget about their overall health.

It seems life is back to normal on campus and the students have learned to live with COVID-19.

“We’ve gotten almost 1200 students in the dorms this year and so we work very closely with them to ensure that students know exactly what are the protocols and policies that are in place,” said Dr. Janell Morillo, Associate VP Student Health, Counseling and Wellness.

Fresno State officials say they are here to meet all of their student’s health needs.

“It is our mission to ensure that all Fresno State students know what they need in order to really take care of themselves and their health and well-being is at the forefront,” said Dr. Morillo.

The student health and counseling center operates all year long and provides medical and wellness care for students including access to a primary care doctor.

“We welcome students for well visits as well so that we could support them with education about family history, health problems and how they can tackle possible health problems in the future,” said medical director Dr. Robert Mitchell.

There is a lab and pharmacy where students can fill prescriptions and get over-the-counter medications at a reduced cost. Services are offered with the student in mind and a big part of that is making sure their mental health needs are being met.

Counselors say it can still be a challenge to get some students to ask for help, but believe awareness is making it easier for young people to not only seek mental health care – but support meeting basic needs

“We have lots of programs under our basic needs area,” said Director of Wellness Services Alicia Nelson. “One is the Amendola Family Student Cupboard, which is a free food and hygiene pantry, but we also have under our Project Hope umbrella our case managers working directly with students that may need a good Samaritan grant.”

They have a saying: if you don’t feel well in the classroom, you’re not going to do well.