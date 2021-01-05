Education Matters: Joseph Castro on leaving Fresno to become Chancellor

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Dr. Joseph Castro is scheduled this week to take over the California State University system as its new chancellor.

But leaving the Central Valley and Fresno State was bittersweet for the Castros.

Dr. Joseph Castro’s Central Valley roots made him relatable to folks from all walks of life. Growing up in Hanford people saw him as one of them. he was accessible.

Before his departure, we sat down for an interview.

“To leave under these circumstances I would say there have been some not bittersweet, but some pain,” said Castro. “That we can’t hug people and say goodbye in person the way we would have really wanted to so that’s been a very difficult part of this whole process.”

But Castro says he and his wife Mary have felt the love from the community through the digital tribute board.

Joseph and Mary Castro are a team, both leaving their distinct mark on Fresno State. He says his most significant accomplishment was overseeing what he calls a cultural change at Fresno State.

“The cultural change is one that has really embraced student success in a more powerful way – and empower us in our mission to boldly educate and empower student for success and I’m seeing that now on a regular basis.”

As Castro prepares to take leadership of the CSU system, President Castro says Fresno State is in good hands. Investments have been made in the university’s infrastructure so leaders can continue to focus on student success. The kind of success achieved by a young man from Hanford, the grandson of immigrants from Mexico who strongly believes in Central Valley students.